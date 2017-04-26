Handel & Other Friends

Immanuel Lutheran Church 1021 Spaight St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: On Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 local music critic and arts supporter John Barker will present “Handel and Other Friends” at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1021 Spaight Street.  Musical groups including the Madison Savoyards, the Pro Arte Quartet and the Mosaic Chamber Players will perform, and students from the University of Wisconsin Opera Program will sing a pair of Handel duets. A special feature of the evening will be the official announcement of the seven national finalists in the 5th Annual Handel Aria Competition, to be held on June 9 in Mills Hall of the Humanities Building, University of Wisconsin-Madison Mead Witter School of Music.   Tickets to this April 26 fundraiser for the Handel Aria Competition are $25 general admission, and $40 for special donor seating. They are available in advance at Orange Tree Imports, 1721 Monroe Street, as well as at the door.

Immanuel Lutheran Church 1021 Spaight St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-255-8211

