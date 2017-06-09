press release: The final round of the 2017 Handel Aria Competition will take place in Mills Hall in the Humanities Building, University of Wisconsin Mead Witter School of Music, on Friday, June 9 at 7:30 The Madison Bach Musicians under the direction of Trevor Stephenson will accompany the finalists. The seven singers coming to Madison for this event were selected from over 100 applicants from Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and 26 states including Hawaii. In addition to the professional judging for first, second and third prize, there will be a cash prize for Audience Favorite. Tickets are $15 each and will go on sale in May. For more information please go to www.HandelAriaCompetition.com or call 255-8211.