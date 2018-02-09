press release: The Handphibians Present:

Two Nights of Carnaval 2018

20th Anniversary

Tickets $15 ADV | DOS

Limited presale at $10 per night & 20 Two-Night

Ticket Info here ➢ http:// madisoncarnaval.com/

NIGHT ONE: Friday, February 9 at High Noon Saloon

The Handphibians, Grupo Balança, Capoeira Roda, Los Chechos

NIGHT TWO: Saturday, February 10 at Majestic Madison

The Handphibians, Ótimo Brazilian Dance, Metabaque, Panchromatic Steel, DJ TrixZ, Drum Power

The Handphibians present 2 magical nights of music and dance as Madison's own community percussion bateria celebrates Carnaval 2018. It is time to usher in the dawn of Spring with the passion and spirit of Brazil's beloved annual celebration. The Handphibians will heat up the city exciting Brazilian rhythms with Friday night at the High Noon Saloon and Saturday at the Majestic!

The event will feature performances by Grupo Balança, Ótimo Brazilian Dance, Los Chechos, Metabaque, Panchromatic Steel, DJ TrixZ, Drum Power, capoeira martial arts, and of course — The Handphibians! This 2 night celebration will entertain you with moves inspired by traditional dances performed at Carnaval celebrations in Brazil. Let's dance, Madison -- this is Carnaval!