The Handsome Devils Trio

Sí Café 117 S. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Handsome Devils Trio (NYC & Chicago), is a streamlined reduction of the renowned swing band Naomi & Her Handsome Devils. Comprised of Jake Sanders (guitar), Jared Engel (bass) and Dalton Ridenhour (piano), the group has been playing music together for over a decade, deeply immersing themselves in various sub genres of jazz from the 1920s & 30s. In addition to their repertoire of swing era standards, the trio also performs rarely heard guitar features from the early days of jazz in the style of Nick Lucas and Eddie Lang, with the occasional Scott Joplin ragtime piano classic thrown in for good measure.

Sí Café 117 S. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-512-2007

