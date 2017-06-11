Hanging Hearts, Tony Barba

press release: Hanging Hearts is a free-spirited, Chicago-based trio described by European audiences as "hammering the walls between genres." Bridging the gap between jazz, rock, and experimental music, the band offers listeners what is ultimately their own tribal music--a combination of their varying musical backgrounds ranging from jazz and classical, to funk, alternative soul, and full on metal. Each a bandleader and composer in their own right, Hanging Hearts features Chris Weller on tenor and bass saxophones, Cole DeGenova on keyboards, and Devin Drobka on drums.

In June 2016, Hanging Hearts went back into the studio at Howl Street Recordings in Milwaukee, with drummer Dave King of the Bad Plus as producer to make their second album, Into a Myth. A strong step forward from their last, the record features eight cut-to-the-chase originals referencing various themes from creation myths to cosmic rights of passage. Into a Myth will be released on June 9, 2017, on the Minneapolis-based label Shifting Paradigm Records with supporting U.S. tours.