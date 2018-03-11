press release:

HANGOVER SQUARE

USA | 1945 | 35mm | 77 min.

Director: John Brahm

Cast: Laird Cregar, Linda Darnell, George Sanders

Plagued by mysterious blackouts resulting from loud noises, serious composer Cregar loses it when his mistress Darnell betrays him. Square is a sensational vision of psychopathology with an evocative score by Bernard Herrmann, who also composed Cregar’s featured concerto. Cregar is even made up to look like Herrmann!

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: Reinventing Hollywood

This lineup of great entertainments draws its inspiration from David Bordwell’s captivating new book, Reinventing Hollywood: How 1940s Filmmakers Changed Movie Storytelling. The book and this series focus on just some of the storytelling methods that made the 40s period exciting, in particular the outrageous and outlandish use of flashbacks and subjective viewpoints, as well as an exploration of character psychologies and neuroses. The series begins on January 28 with a special lecture from Professor Bordwell and a screening of The Chase (1946).

