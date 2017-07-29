Hannah Nies, Ben Lokuta

press release: Stop by Heid Music Madison on Saturday, July 29 at 1 p.m. for Heid Live featuring the Madison Area Music Association's Students of the Year.About the Musicians:• Hannah, a summa cum laude graduate from Waunakee High School, started piano and voice lessons in third grade. A Tommy Award winner, she participated in Madison Opera’s apprenticeship program and attended State Solo and Ensemble for three years. She was also a semifinalist in Madison’s Rising Stars competition. In the fall, Hannah will attend Wellesley College in Massachusetts to study music, acting, directing and writing.• Ben, who graduated from Oregon High School this year, fell in love with playing drums at age six, followed by his first public performance by age eight. Ben and his band Distant Cuszins placed second in Launchpad and performed at Summerfest in Milwaukee. He has had numerous drumming successes, including winning Rockonsin, releasing a CD, and being on radio and TV. He plans on strengthening his technique at McNally Smith College of Music in Minnesota.