Happy Holidays from the Homefront

Driftless Area Repertory Theater

Google Calendar - Happy Holidays from the Homefront - 2017-11-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Happy Holidays from the Homefront - 2017-11-18 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Happy Holidays from the Homefront - 2017-11-18 18:00:00 iCalendar - Happy Holidays from the Homefront - 2017-11-18 18:00:00

Dorf Haus, Roxbury 8931 Hwy. Y, Roxbury, Wisconsin 53583

Saturday. Nov. 18 & 25: 6 pm dinner, 7 pm performance.

Sunday, November 26, 12:30 pm dinner, 1:30 pm performance

Synopsis: Flash back to the 1940s where stars from stage and screen answered the call to entertain troops over the holidays via the glow of their radios. Happy Holidays from the Homefront is a two-act celebration of the Greatest Generation and how they kept up their “can do” spirit when life was uncertain. Part musical review and part radio show presented by Driftless Area Repertory Theater, Baraboo, the play features many songs from the 1940’s, including holiday favorites.

Play and Dinner: $42 a person  Dinner Choices: Chicken breast, stuffed pork chop, baked haddock, roulade

Reservations: Order form at www.Foodspot.com/Dorfhaus and click on dinner theater

Info
Dorf Haus, Roxbury 8931 Hwy. Y, Roxbury, Wisconsin 53583 View Map
Theater & Dance
608-643-3980
Google Calendar - Happy Holidays from the Homefront - 2017-11-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Happy Holidays from the Homefront - 2017-11-18 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Happy Holidays from the Homefront - 2017-11-18 18:00:00 iCalendar - Happy Holidays from the Homefront - 2017-11-18 18:00:00 Google Calendar - Happy Holidays from the Homefront - 2017-11-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Happy Holidays from the Homefront - 2017-11-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Happy Holidays from the Homefront - 2017-11-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Happy Holidays from the Homefront - 2017-11-25 18:00:00 Google Calendar - Happy Holidays from the Homefront - 2017-11-26 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Happy Holidays from the Homefront - 2017-11-26 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Happy Holidays from the Homefront - 2017-11-26 12:30:00 iCalendar - Happy Holidays from the Homefront - 2017-11-26 12:30:00