Saturday. Nov. 18 & 25: 6 pm dinner, 7 pm performance.

Sunday, November 26, 12:30 pm dinner, 1:30 pm performance

Synopsis: Flash back to the 1940s where stars from stage and screen answered the call to entertain troops over the holidays via the glow of their radios. Happy Holidays from the Homefront is a two-act celebration of the Greatest Generation and how they kept up their “can do” spirit when life was uncertain. Part musical review and part radio show presented by Driftless Area Repertory Theater, Baraboo, the play features many songs from the 1940’s, including holiday favorites.

Play and Dinner: $42 a person Dinner Choices: Chicken breast, stuffed pork chop, baked haddock, roulade

Reservations: Order form at www.Foodspot.com/Dorfhaus and click on dinner theater