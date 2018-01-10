Happy Hour Improv
press release: Learn improv for free! That's right, Happy Hour Improv will be returning in the new year. Come play improv games and hone your improvisational skills in a low-stress environment, then hang out with Atlas afterward. Best of all, it's FREE!
Note: Happy Hour Improv is typically held the first Wednesday of each month, but due to scheduling around the Holidays, is one week later.
Atlas Improv Company 609 East Washington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
