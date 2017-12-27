Harlem Globetrotters

Google Calendar - Harlem Globetrotters - 2017-12-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Harlem Globetrotters - 2017-12-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Harlem Globetrotters - 2017-12-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - Harlem Globetrotters - 2017-12-27 19:00:00

Buy tickets

Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

$105.50-$25.50. Doors at 6 pm.

press release: With a star-studded roster featuring Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister, Ace Jackson and Hoops Green – the Globetrotters’ show is unrivaled in the world of family entertainment. Their game at the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

Info
Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Spectator Sports
608-267-3995
Buy tickets
Google Calendar - Harlem Globetrotters - 2017-12-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Harlem Globetrotters - 2017-12-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Harlem Globetrotters - 2017-12-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - Harlem Globetrotters - 2017-12-27 19:00:00