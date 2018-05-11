Harmonious Wail
Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
$25
Though richly influenced by European gypsy musicians, Madison’s own Harmonious Wail bursts through the boundaries of the genre with its enticing arrangements and sheer joy. Smoldering vocals are laced with jazzy mandolin and guitar for an infectious blend of continental jazz, swing, and gypsy music. Harmonious Wail has won multiple Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) awards.
