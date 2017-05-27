Harmonious Wail, Don Stiernberg Trio

press release: The Gypsy swing group, Harmonious Wail, will join forces with the Don Stiernberg Trio in a concert at the historic Thrasher Opera House this Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. The groups, which both feature mandolin, will perform individually and then combine in a “Mando Madness” finale featuring classics such as the Allman Brothers’ “Jessica” and “Whipping Post.”

This project is supported in part by grants from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Thrasher office, Horicon Bank (Green Lake), Webster’s Marketplace or Ripon Drug (Ripon), Twister (Princeton), or by calling (920)-294-4279, or online at www.thrasheroperahouse.com .

.