press release: Madison's original Gypsy Jazz band, Harmonious Wail will perform a free rooftop concert on Thursday, May 18, at the Pyle Center Rooftop Terrace from 4 to 7 p.m., 702 Langdon St. A cash bar will be available during the free concert, as well as complimentary appetizers.

Harmonious Wail draws from the rich musical influence of the European gypsy musicians, most notably Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli, as well as crowd-pleasing vocal performances in the tradition of bands such as The Manhattan Transfer and Dan Hicks and His Hot Licks. The trio lays out jazz, be-bop and Gypsy Swing, featuring smoky vocals, original songs and classic covers in an intimate performance with charm, humor and memorable musical chops.

Be sure not to miss lead singer Maggie Delaney-Potthoff playing her cardboard box drum and a pair of scissors for a series of unique and perfectly-blended sounds. Bandleader Sims Delaney-Potthoff plays guitar, mandolin and ukulele, while Jeff Weiss plays stand-up bass and electric bass.

In 2017, Harmonious Wail celebrated its 30th anniversary as a working band.