A monthly film screening of first-run, award winning independent and foreign films. With his highly perceptive attention to character, director Koji Fukada creates an explosive family drama with HARMONIUM (FUCHI NI TATSU). Intended as a companion piece to the black comedy HOSPITALITE, HARMONIUM returns to the domestic sphere as it captures the collapse of a seemingly ordinary Japanese family. Life for Toshio, his wife, and their younger daughter Hotaru carries on as usual until he hires the mysterious Mr. Yasaka, an old acquaintance dressed in white who has just been released from prison, in his workshop. In Japanese, with English subtitles. This film is not rated.