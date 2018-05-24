press release: NPS Film Series 2018, #4 – Harold and Maude

“There is very clear cut message in “Harold and Maude”. Life goes on even after death. Life and death are representing a recurring process. When something ends, there is beginning anew.”

Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/blog/3382#ixzz5538zzj3I

Optional tour of the Natural Path Sanctuary (NPS) by Director Shedd Farley following the film presentation and discussion with Death Awareness Educator Karen Reppen. The tour is contingent upon weather but for those who attend who would like a tour, we can schedule you in for a future NPS private tour date with Director Shedd Farley. .

Cost: $10.00 per session but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds. Popcorn will be served.

Please reserve a spot by e-mailing programs@farleycenter.org or calling the Farley Center at 608-845-8724.

There are stairs at the Center to the meeting space. Also, to let people know who are allergic to cats, there is a cat on the premises.