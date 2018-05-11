Harpeth Rising | Friday, May 11, 7:30 pm --- This Louisville-based trio bend genres, combining folk, New Grass, Classical and other styles to create a gorgeous sound. Cello, banjo, violin and soaring harmonies reminiscent of The Wailing Jennies make for some musical magic. Check out their version of Leonard Cohen’s “Dance Me to the End of Love” or “The Sparrow,” “Abraham,” and “Four More Days” to get a taste of their special sound. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for people under 18.

Concert details: All seats are reserved in advance and all proceeds go to our performers. To reserve your seat(s), send a check to David Wallner, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703; use PayPal (annedave@chorus.net); or stop by with your payment. Don't forget to let us know what show(s) you are reserving seats for and include your email address so we can contact you if necessary. If you can’t make a show, we will refund your money if we can re-sell your ticket. Please note that we don’t cash checks until after the concert date. Doors open ½ hour before start time for all concerts. It’s all general seating, and rest assured there’s not a bad seat in the house. At the concerts, we offer free snacks and (decaf) coffee, and beer, wine and soda for a small donation. Contact annedave@chorus.net for info and to reserve your seats. See you soon at Our House! David Wallner and Anne Katz