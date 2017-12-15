Harry Potter and the Pet Rock

Mercury Players Theatre

Google Calendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-15 19:00:00

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

12/15-30, at 7 pm Thursdays-Fridays, plus 2 pm 12/17, 23 & 30.

press release: A new play by Nick Schweitzer. Directed by Sam. D. White. Choreography by Heidi Hakseth. Music Direction by Tom Kastle.

This year, the gang from Hogwarts gets the holiday “panto” treatment! Loaded with slapstick humor, corny jokes, and silly song parodies, this original twist on the beloved tales of the boy wizard will delight kids and adults alike. Cheering for the heroes and booing for the baddies is strongly encouraged in this family-friendly holiday treat!

IMMATURE AUDIENCES ONLY! PARENTAL DISCRETION DISCOURAGED!

General Admission is $20 – Students & Seniors are $18 – KIDS UNDER 12 always $10

Info
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-15 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-16 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-17 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-17 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-17 14:00:00 iCalendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-17 14:00:00 Google Calendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-21 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Harry Potter and the Pet Rock - 2017-12-22 19:00:00