Harry Potter and the Pet Rock

12/15-30, at 7 pm Thursdays-Fridays, plus 2 pm 12/17, 23 & 30.

press release: A new play by Nick Schweitzer. Directed by Sam. D. White. Choreography by Heidi Hakseth. Music Direction by Tom Kastle.

This year, the gang from Hogwarts gets the holiday “panto” treatment! Loaded with slapstick humor, corny jokes, and silly song parodies, this original twist on the beloved tales of the boy wizard will delight kids and adults alike. Cheering for the heroes and booing for the baddies is strongly encouraged in this family-friendly holiday treat!

IMMATURE AUDIENCES ONLY! PARENTAL DISCRETION DISCOURAGED!

General Admission is $20 – Students & Seniors are $18 – KIDS UNDER 12 always $10