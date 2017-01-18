Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

press release:

USA | 2004 | 35mm | 142 min.

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint

In the third film in the series, Harry Potter fears the new threat of Sirius Black, a traitorous murderer who escaped from the magical prison Azkaban––and who happens to have a personal vendetta against the young wizard hero. Along with the excellent additions of Gary Oldman and Emma Thompson to the cast, Cuarón brings a tone of darkness and dread to the youthful mysteries at Hogwarts, marking a lasting shift for the franchise in one of its best entries. The Prisoner of Azkaban also contains the third and last of John Williams’ original scores for the saga. (

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: Music by John Williams: In a career spanning over six decades, John Williams has established himself as the best-known movie music composer of all time. Our Sunday afternoon series for February-May takes us from Williams’ jazzy origins in '60s comedies and capers to his iconic orchestral scores for some of the biggest blockbusters from the '70s onward, including several key pairings with Williams’ most celebrated collaborator, director Steven Spielberg.

