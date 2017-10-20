press release: Be Our Guest at The Harry Potter Festival

Friday October 20 – Sunday October 22, Jefferson

Harry Potter Festivals USA invites you to magical fun as thousands of spectators ready their wands, cloaks, and brooms for a weekend that you’ll never forget.

Over 25,000 advance wristbands are distributed to Harry Potter fans across the country with access to specialty events and venues such as live Wizards Chess, Dragon’s Alley, Serpent’s Alley, Festival Village, Quidditch Matches, and the Greenhouse - all within blocks of the downtown Jefferson area. You’ll also be granted access to free shuttles from parking to the events or view it all from helicopter rides (flying brooms are optional).

A joint effort with event organizers Rob & Scott Cramer, the community of Jefferson Mayor Dale Opperman assures a warm welcome from local residents and local services. “We’ve been planning this weekend for nearly a year and our office is working closely with the downtown merchants and police department to assure ample access, transportation and safety for all our guests.”