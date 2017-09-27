RSVP for Harvest Dinner for Hunger

press release: Join The River Food Pantry for their 8th annual Harvest Dinner for Hunger on Sunday, October 1 at The East Side Club (Monona Drive) from 4:30 - 8:00 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy a multi-course meal and local flavors from Madison Originals restaurants Brassiere V, Liliana’s, Porta Bells, CIRC and Daisy Café and Cupcakery, along with a silent auction, raffles, games, live music and inspirational stories told by those touched by The River. It’s a special evening to raise money and awareness for Dane County residents struggling with hunger.

Tickets are $65/person or $520/table of 8 and can be purchased at the pantry, 2201 Darwin Road, or online at www.riverfoodpantry.org. Tickets on sale through September 27. Thank you Presenting sponsor Findorff and Platinum sponsor Old National Bank, along with many others contributing to make this event successful.