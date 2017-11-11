× Expand Le Gran Fromage

press release: Folklore Village’s Harvest Jam Fall Fundraiser features the energetic Cajun music of Le Gran Fromage and traditional contras and squares with Amy McFarland and Maria Terres of Rare Privilege. Come enjoy this spirited evening of music and dance, silent auction, and potluck supper. Proceeds benefit Folklore Village's year-round programming. Folklore Village is a nationally recognized folk arts and culture center dedicated to enriching lives through time-honored traditions.

6 pm - 10:30 pm, Nov. 11, 2017

Price: $25 Adults, $5 Children