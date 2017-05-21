Harvey Goldberg Commemoration

press release: HARVEY GOLDBERG, the late great UW historian, political activist, influential teacher and socialist mensch, died on May 20, 1987.

To honor his memory, there will be a get together of friends, former students and comrades to commemorate and celebrate his presence and recall his lessons, his brilliance and his commitment.

People are asked to come share their memories and reaffirm some sense of that community of which he so often spoke.

(Please share this notice with friends, former classmates and comrades.)

Sunday, May 21, 2:00 - 5:00 PM, Weary Traveler Free House,1201 Williamson St.