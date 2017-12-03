Harvey
Forward Theater Company
Threshold 2717 Atwood Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release:
Join us for another Forward Theater play reading!
Harvey by Mary Chase - Sunday, 12/3 at 6:30pm
Our next mainstage production doesn't open until January, and we've already got cabin fever. Time for another free play reading! This time we're taking a stab at the classic comedy Harvey by Mary Chase.
We'll be featuring some of your favorite Forward Theater artists as well! Check out the details and join us.
What:
Forward Theater presents a reading of Harvey by Mary Chase
When:
Sunday, December 3rd at 6:30pm
Where:
Threshold, 2717 Atwood Ave.
Who:
William Bolz Michael Herold Jim Buske Celia Klehr Sarah Day Jake Penner Jen Uphoff Gray Karl Stoll Clare Arena Haden Susan Sweeney Scott Haden
How much: FREE ADMISSION