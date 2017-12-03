Harvey

Forward Theater Company

Threshold 2717 Atwood Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:

Join us for another Forward Theater play reading!

Harvey by Mary Chase - Sunday, 12/3 at 6:30pm

Our next mainstage production doesn't open until January, and we've already got cabin fever. Time for another free play reading! This time we're taking a stab at the classic comedy Harvey by Mary Chase.

We'll be featuring some of your favorite Forward Theater artists as well! Check out the details and join us. 

What:

Forward Theater presents a reading of Harvey by Mary Chase

When:

Sunday, December 3rd at 6:30pm

Where:

Threshold, 2717 Atwood Ave.

Who:

William Bolz Michael Herold Jim Buske Celia Klehr Sarah Day Jake Penner Jen Uphoff Gray Karl Stoll Clare Arena Haden Susan Sweeney Scott Haden

How much: FREE ADMISSION

Info
Threshold 2717 Atwood Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Theater & Dance
608-234-5001
