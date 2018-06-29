Hasler Lab Open House

× Expand Bryce Richter Center for Limnology grad student Jake Walsh and UW–Madison undergrad Carly Broshat use plankton nets to take samples of Daphnia pulicaria and spiny water flea in Lake Mendota.

press release: Free open house of a working lab on Lake Mendota offering hands-on science demonstrations, boat rides on the lake, kids craft activities, Babcock Dairy Ice Cream and a potentially Bucky Badger sighting.

2pm-6pm, Friday, June 29, Hasler Laboratory of Limnology, 680 N. Park St.

The event is free and open (rain or shine) to the public. It’s a great way to spend an afternoon for kids, parents and grandparents alike. There will even be a chance to meet Wisconsin’s most famous mascot – Bucky Badger!

Hasler Lab is located at the start of the Lakeshore Nature path at 680 N. Park St. Parking is available at the State Street Campus Parking Garage – 415 N. Lake Street – or some limited public parking is available under Helen C. White library – 600 N. Park St. NOTE: there is no public parking available in our small lot next to the lab.