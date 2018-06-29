Hasler Lab Open House

UW Hasler Lab 680 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Free open house of a working lab on Lake Mendota offering hands-on science demonstrations, boat rides on the lake, kids craft activities, Babcock Dairy Ice Cream and a potentially Bucky Badger sighting.  

2pm-6pm, Friday, June 29, Hasler Laboratory of Limnology, 680 N. Park St.

The event is free and open (rain or shine) to the public. It’s a great way to spend an afternoon for kids, parents and grandparents alike. There will even be a chance to meet Wisconsin’s most famous mascot – Bucky Badger!

Hasler Lab is located at the start of the Lakeshore Nature path at 680 N. Park St. Parking is available at the State Street Campus Parking Garage – 415 N. Lake Street – or some limited public parking is available under Helen C. White library – 600 N. Park St. NOTE: there is no public parking available in our small lot next to the lab.

