press release: On Friday, January 12, 2018, at 8pm, Ken Vandermark returns to ALL with an exciting new ensemble. HASSLES is a brand new quartet built around a long list of histories: Paal Nilssen-Love (drums) and Ken (reeds) have been playing together as a duo for 15 years; Paal, Ken, and Terrie Ex (guitar) have been playing in Lean Left for almost a decade; and Paal has been collaborating with Jon Rune Strøm (bass) in the Frode Gjerstad Trio since 2010.

Put together as a band for the first time in order to conclude Ken's second Stone residency at the beginning of January 2018, HASSLES will continue with a series of concerts in North America that includes dates on the East Coast, in Canada, and in the Midwest. Based on their previous collaborations, the music created by this lineup promises to be an electrifying and visceral inquiry of contemporary improvised music, post-punk, Tropicalia, and the freest jazz possible.

Tickets $20 in advance at http://hassles.bpt.me or $25 at the door. Online sales end one hour before performance. Doors open at 7:30pm.