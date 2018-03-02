Hate Crimes and Bias Incidents

press release: The City of Madison Department of Civil Rights (DCR) offers a variety of trainings for the community. DCR provides 90-minute standard trainings related to civil rights and equal opportunities issues. In addition, DCR offers specialized trainings varying from 2-3 hours, tailored to the needs of your organization. DCR also provides free trainings at the Dane County Job Center the first Friday of every month from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. These trainings provide relevant information regarding discrimination and equal opportunities laws for employers, employees, applicants, advocates, and community members.

If you have questions about training requests for your organization, feel free to contact Josue Peralta at (608) 266-4873 or at jperalta@cityofmadison.com.