Hava Nagila Jewish Community Picnic

press release:

Sunday, June 25, 10:30am- 1:30pm, Goodman Jewish Community Campus, 7762 County Highway PD

Join us for this family-friendly community event. Featuring inflatables, picnic games, swimming in the Goodman Aquatic Center pool, information lane with tables from local Jewish organizations, camp crafts and more! Ceremony honoring outgoing JFM Executive Director Dina Weinbach at 1pm. Food for sale includes bagel and lox bar, Shakshuka and Moon Pies by Laila Borokhim, desserts by Manna Café and more!

Picnic admission is free; regular pool admission fees apply

Contact Ellen Weismer, program@jewishmadison