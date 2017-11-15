Have Yourself a Wallet Friendly Holiday

Learning Lab: With the holidays on the horizon, keeping within your budget can seem impossible – but it doesn’t have to be that way! Learn tips and tricks that will save you time and money and reduce your holiday financial stress come Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Determine what is causing your financial anxiety and understand how you can begin to take control. From planning purchases to avoiding that enticing sale, you’ll be on your way to having more money in your pocket and less holiday debt to pay off.