Hayrides and Hikes

Sat, Oct 21, 1 pm - 4 pm

Tour Cherokee Marsh on a tractor-pulled hay wagon, take a short guided hike, or do both! Plus enjoy free hot cider and marshmallows to roast on the fire.

Hayrides are $3/person (age 2 and under free) to offset the cost of Parks staff time. Volunteers from the Friends of Cherokee Marsh will lead free, short nature hikes.

No reservations needed. Show up any time from 1 pm to 3:30 pm for a hayride or a hike.

Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park, North Unit, 6098 N. Sherman Ave. Follow N. Sherman Ave. north to the parking lot at the end of the gravel road.

Questions? Contact Jan at janaxelson@gmail.com or (608) 215-0426

Sponsored by Madison Parks and the Friends of Cherokee Marsh.

http://cherokeemarsh.org

https://www.cityofmadison.com/ parks/events/hayrides.cfm