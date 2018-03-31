He Walks by Night

press release:

USA | 1948 | 35mm | 79 min.

Director: Alfred Werker

Cast: Richard Basehart, Scott Brady, Whit Bissell

This superbly crafted documentary-style noir thriller shot by John Alton and co-directed by an uncredited Anthony Mann tells the converging narratives of a psychotically-cunning cop killer and the methodical detectives hunting him through—and under—the streets of Los Angeles. Restored by UCLA Film & Television Archive with funding provided by the Packard Humanities Institute.

UCLA Festival of Preservation on Tour: One of the world’s leaders in the efforts to preserve our motion picture heritage, the UCLA Film & Television Archive has arranged a tour of 35mm prints (and one DCP) of the best titles from the most recent edition of their annual Festival of Preservation. The selection includes eleven features and five shorts including silent-era rediscoveries, American and Argentine film noir, landmark American Independent movies, poverty row gems, and remarkable documentaries.

