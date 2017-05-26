× Expand A view of the Table Bluff Segment of the Ice Age Trail.

press release: Come out and support the Ice Age Trail Alliance by joining in our Headlamp Hustle! Enjoy a trail run on the beautiful Table Bluff Segment of the Ice Age Trail. It traverses restored prairie as well as steep, rocky slopes. There is approximately 200 feet of total vertical relief and several vistas from the heads of two valleys and two prominent goat prairies that offer great views of the Driftless Area. The path is dirt, mowed grass and glacial till (gravel).

After the run hang around to enjoy a bonfire, food, beer, music and FUN!

The race will not be chip-timed this year, however, the top overall winners for each distance for men and women will receive prizes. Following the awards ceremony we will also have a prize drawing (with over 25 prizes) in which all participants are eligible to win! You must be present, however, to claim your prize.

Registration for both the 10K & 5K is $45 and includes a $15 donation to the Ice Age Trail Alliance. Also included with your registration fee is an Adidas Headlamp Hustle logo'd running hat, race bag, complimentary aid stations, post race food and a take-home glass or mug with one (1) Deschutes Brewery beer.

Event Details and Schedule:

6:00-7:00 PM - On site Packet Pickup

7:30 PM - 10K Start

7:35 PM - 5K Start

8:00-9:30PM - Post race bonfire and music

8:45 PM - AWARDS

Questions? Please contact Elizabeth with Fontana Sports at Elizabeth@fontanasports.com or call 608-883-9191.