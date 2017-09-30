press release: Each year, NAMI Wisconsin hosts the Healing Art Show as part of Mental Illness Awareness Week in October. The show features the works of local artists who experience mental illness and creatively express themselves through various mediums of art.The purpose of the Healing Art Show is to break down stigma surrounding mental illness. By showcasing the artistic works created by people with mental illness, we want to highlight the creative talents and personal strengths that far overshadow any mental illness.

Opening Reception: Saturday, September 30th, 2017 5-9pm. Please note: The exhibit will remain open at Lakeside St. Coffee House until November 10, 2017.

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. NAMI Wisconsin and dedicated volunteers work to raise awareness and provide essential education, advocacy and support group programs for people in our community living with mental illness and their loved ones.