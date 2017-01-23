RSVP for Healing House Fundraiser

RSVP

HotelRED 1501 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Come and support Healing House, the first medical respite center in Wisconsin. Healing House will assist homeless families where either the parent or child is in need of a safe recuperative place to stay pre or post hospitalization. Our 8-10 bed facility will be staffed 24/7 with medically trained individuals and volunteers.

Preferred contribution of $50 and up

All donations will benefit the MUM Healing House

Please register for the event by January 23rd:

HotelRED 1501 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

608-256-0906

