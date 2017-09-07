press release: Join Rep. Melissa Sargent, Rep. Chris Taylor, Rep. Lisa Subeck, and several other Dane County Legislators, for a Health Care Town Hall on Thursday, September 7th!

Thursday, September 7, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd

We have hosted town halls across Wisconsin to hear firsthand about the importance of health care to everyday Wisconsinites, and this time we’re hosting one right here in Dane County. I hope to see many of you attend this event, and I’m looking forward to hearing your stories and why health care is important to you, how the Affordable Care Act has directly impacted your life, and your suggestions for how we can make health care more affordable and accessible here in Wisconsin.

Stay tuned on Facebook this week for an event to RSVP!