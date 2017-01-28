Health Insurance Marketplace Enrollment Assistance

press release: While there has been much talk about the Affordable Care Act – also known as Obamacare – by political leaders and in the news recently, it is important to know that nothing yet has changed. The Health Insurance Marketplace is still available and the deadline to sign up for coverage for this year is January 31st. Enrollment provides coverage for 2017, beginning March 1st.

“There is still time to enroll,” reminds Adam VanSpankeren, Navigator Regional Lead for Covering Wisconsin’s Madison office, “and Navigators are available to help people complete their Marketplace applications. Most people enrolling in the Marketplace are able to get financial help and find plans with a monthly premium of $80 a month or less.”

Covering Wisconsin will be hosting two “last chance" enrollment events at Meadowridge Public Library to provide free assistance to anyone who still needs to enroll in the Marketplace:

· Saturday, January 28, 9:00am to 5:00pm - 5726 Raymond Rd, Madison, WI 53711

· Tuesday, January 31, 3:00pm to 8:00pm - 5726 Raymond Rd, Madison, WI 53711

In addition to providing tax credits to help lower premium payments, the Affordable Care Act guarantees that individuals cannot be denied coverage due to pre-existing medical conditions, and assures access to essential benefits such as preventive / wellness care, chronic disease management (like diabetes and asthma) and mental health care.

For some residents of Dane County, there is even more help available. Just renewed for 2017, HealthConnect is a premium assistance program for low-income Dane County residents made possible thanks to a gift from UW Health. Even with tax credits, paying a monthly premium can be challenging for people with limited incomes. For those who qualify, HealthConnect will pay their health insurance premiums for Silver-level Marketplace plans.

Covering Wisconsin reminds consumers to be prepared when signing up for healthcare coverage, and to have the following information about themselves and their household:

· Social security numbers or document numbers for legal immigrants

· Employer and income information for every person in the home who needs coverage (from pay stubs or W-2 forms)

· Policy numbers for any current health insurance plans covering members of the household

For those who are unable to make these events, free, confidential, in-person help is also available to consumers to enroll and re-enroll in the Marketplace, as well as BadgerCare Plus, by dialing 2-1-1 to book an appointment with an enrollment assister. Healthcare Navigators provide free, in-person health insurance education and enrollment help to the public. Questions? Contact a Navigator in southern Wisconsin by calling 608-261-1455.