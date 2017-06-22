press release: Documentary movie, “Health, Money and Fear” will be presented on Thursday, June 22 at the Goodman South branch of the Madison Public Library, 2222 S. Park St, from 6:15 to 7:45 pm. The film is packed with information on why health care costs so much and what we can do about it. It explains how “single-payer” management would cut expenses and diminish some obstacles to care.

For further information, call (608) 284-9082 or (608) 438-9536 or emailmutualaidnetwork@gmail. com