Health, Money and Fear

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Documentary movie, “Health, Money and Fear” will be presented on Thursday, June 22 at the Goodman South branch of the Madison Public Library, 2222 S. Park St, from 6:15 to 7:45 pm.  The film is packed with information on why health care costs so much and what we can do about it.  It explains how “single-payer” management would cut expenses and diminish some obstacles to care.

For further information, call (608) 284-9082 or (608) 438-9536 or emailmutualaidnetwork@gmail.com

608-438-9536

