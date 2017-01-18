Healthy Eating on a Budget

Willy Street Co-op - East 1221 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

13 and older; adult supervision not required

Fee: $10 for Owners; $20 for non-owners

Feel empowered to prepare fresh healthy foods, even when limited by the size of your wallet. Through participation in discussion, food preparation and tasting, participants will explore strategies for procuring nourishing and affordable food, how to recognize healthy, fresh choices, and tasty and versatile preparation methods.

Payment is required at registration; please register by stopping at the Willy East Customer Service desk or by calling (608) 251-6776.

