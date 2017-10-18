Healthy Eating on a Budget

LEARNING LAB: We all know healthy eating is important, but sometimes it can feel so inaccessible! Recipes on blogs and beautiful Instagram posts can often leave us feeling inadequate. Add to that the financial strains and time crunches of modern life, and suddenly you’re grabbing for the nearest takeout menu. Whether your “budget” is for money, or for time, working in healthy meals can be a challenge. Learn simple ways to stay sane while bringing healthier, delicious foods into your life.