Healthy Habits for a Healthier You
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: Learn how to bring healthy habits into your life at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, June 7, from 7 to 8 p.m. The Alzheimer's Association will discuss the benefits of a wholesome diet, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.
This presentation is free and open to the public.
