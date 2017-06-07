Healthy Habits for a Healthier You

Google Calendar - Healthy Habits for a Healthier You - 2017-06-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Healthy Habits for a Healthier You - 2017-06-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Healthy Habits for a Healthier You - 2017-06-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Healthy Habits for a Healthier You - 2017-06-07 19:00:00

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Learn how to bring healthy habits into your life at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, June 7, from 7 to 8 p.m.  The Alzheimer's Association will discuss the benefits of a wholesome diet, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

This presentation is free and open to the public.  

Info

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map

Health & Fitness

Visit Event Website

608-845-7180

Google Calendar - Healthy Habits for a Healthier You - 2017-06-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Healthy Habits for a Healthier You - 2017-06-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Healthy Habits for a Healthier You - 2017-06-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Healthy Habits for a Healthier You - 2017-06-07 19:00:00