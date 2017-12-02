Healthy Hoedown at Folklore Village

Folklore Village’s final barn dance of the year features the live string band music of Kettle Creek, with dance calling by Sue Hulsether.

Come for a fun-filled evening of traditional American dances, including old-time squares, New England contras and Appalachian, Southern, and Midwestern big circles. No experience or special costume is required. Families and beginners are always welcome and all dances are taught. You can even just sit back and enjoy the music!

Bring a dish to pass for the 6:00 potluck. Dancing begins at about 7:15. Admission is $7 adults, $5 seniors & teens, $4 kids (under 5 admitted free). Family admission is capped at $20.

This Healthy Hoedown series is sponsored by Upland Hills Health, which encourages us all to connect the threads between healthy eating, the rural American barn dance tradition, and a social, community-building form of exercise. Mark your calendars for the first barn dance of 2018 on March 3.

Folklore Village is located between Ridgeway and Dodgeville. More information is available at www.folklorevillage.org or by calling (608) 924-4000.