Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body

Google Calendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body - 2018-05-22 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body - 2018-05-22 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body - 2018-05-22 18:30:00 iCalendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body - 2018-05-22 18:30:00

RSVP

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Learn how to bring healthy habits into your life at the Verona Public Library on Tuesday, May 22, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The Alzheimer's Association will discuss how to develop a plan for healthy aging based on the latest research about diet, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement.

This presentation is free and open to the public.

Info
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Health & Fitness
608-845-7180
RSVP
Google Calendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body - 2018-05-22 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body - 2018-05-22 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body - 2018-05-22 18:30:00 iCalendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body - 2018-05-22 18:30:00