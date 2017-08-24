Healthy Snacks for Busy People

press release:

We’re busy people, and that can make eating healthy a challenge. Learn from a Registered Dietitian how to satisfy your health and energy needs with delicious snacks perfect for anyone who's often on-the-go – parents and kids included.- You can even enjoy some yummy samples!

Dani Matthies is a Certified and Registered Dietitian. She serves as Health Writer at the Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation and works part-time as an inpatient dietitian at ProHealth Care. She is passionate about chronic disease prevention and enjoys partnering with community organizations to get the word out about nutrition and healthy lifestyle change.