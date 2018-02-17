Saturday, Feb. 17, 6 & 8:30 p.m., UW Memorial Union-Fredric March Play Circle

press release: A multidisciplinary showcase including music, spoken word, dance and a short film intended to illuminate, lament and engage the problem of human trafficking.

The event is part of Facing Blue, an arts movement speaking to the pandemic and chronic problem of human trafficking.

Tickets are $18.50 General and $10 students and seniors.The event will benefit several organizations focused on human trafficking.