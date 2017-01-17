Heart Health: Know Your Numbers

Google Calendar - Heart Health: Know Your Numbers - 2017-02-23 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Heart Health: Know Your Numbers - 2017-02-23 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Heart Health: Know Your Numbers - 2017-02-23 11:00:00 iCalendar - Heart Health: Know Your Numbers - 2017-02-23 11:00:00

RSVP

UnityPoint Health-Meriter Business Center 2650 Novation Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Presented by a registered nurse, this one-hour session is all about the leading cause of death in women: heart disease. Join us to learn about ways to protect your heart health by knowing your numbers and identifying your personal risk.

The session will cover:

·         Types of heart disease

·         Risk factors

·         Heart attack symptoms

·         Prevention of heart disease

·         Screenings to identify heart disease risk

·         Resources for a healthy heart

Handouts on the topic and a small gift will be available for participants at the end of the session.

Thursday, February 23, 11:00am – 12:00pm, Meriter Business Center - 2650 Novation Pkwy

Cost: No Charge

This program offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation. 

There is no charge for this program, but advanced registration is required. To register, please visit unitypoint.org/classes. To cancel your registration, please contact the Women’s Health Education Department at (608)417-8446.

Info

UnityPoint Health-Meriter Business Center 2650 Novation Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map

Health & Fitness

Visit Event Website

608-417-8446

RSVP

Google Calendar - Heart Health: Know Your Numbers - 2017-02-23 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Heart Health: Know Your Numbers - 2017-02-23 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Heart Health: Know Your Numbers - 2017-02-23 11:00:00 iCalendar - Heart Health: Know Your Numbers - 2017-02-23 11:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer