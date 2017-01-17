Heart Health: Know Your Numbers

press release: Presented by a registered nurse, this one-hour session is all about the leading cause of death in women: heart disease. Join us to learn about ways to protect your heart health by knowing your numbers and identifying your personal risk.
The session will cover:
· Types of heart disease
· Risk factors
· Heart attack symptoms
· Prevention of heart disease
· Screenings to identify heart disease risk
· Resources for a healthy heart
Handouts on the topic and a small gift will be available for participants at the end of the session.
Thursday, February 23, 11:00am – 12:00pm, Meriter Business Center - 2650 Novation Pkwy
Cost: No Charge
This program offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation.
There is no charge for this program, but advanced registration is required. To register, please visit unitypoint.org/classes. To cancel your registration, please contact the Women’s Health Education Department at (608)417-8446.
UnityPoint Health-Meriter Business Center 2650 Novation Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map