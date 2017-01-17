Heart Health: Know Your Numbers

press release: Presented by a registered nurse, this one-hour session is all about the leading cause of death in women: heart disease. Join us to learn about ways to protect your heart health by knowing your numbers and identifying your personal risk.

The session will cover:

· Types of heart disease

· Risk factors

· Heart attack symptoms

· Prevention of heart disease

· Screenings to identify heart disease risk

· Resources for a healthy heart

Handouts on the topic and a small gift will be available for participants at the end of the session.

Thursday, February 23, 11:00am – 12:00pm, Meriter Business Center - 2650 Novation Pkwy

Cost: No Charge

This program offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation.

There is no charge for this program, but advanced registration is required. To register, please visit unitypoint.org/classes. To cancel your registration, please contact the Women’s Health Education Department at (608)417-8446.