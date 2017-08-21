Heart Health: Know Your Numbers

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Join the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation for a FREE health session. Presented by a registered nurse, this one-hour session is all about the leading cause of death in women: heart disease. You will learn ways to protect your heart health by knowing your numbers and identifying your personal risk.

Registration is required. Visit https://sequoyaheart.eventbrite.com or call Nora at 608-251-1675, ext 103.

GrapeVine is a health education program which trains nurses to lead health education sessions in their communities. GrapeVine is a part of the Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation, a statewide non-profit that provides health services and education for women and families.

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
