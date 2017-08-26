Heart Society (formerly Teneia)

In 2015, Teneia Sanders-Eichelberger and her husband and musical partner Ben sold most of their possessions, bought a travel trailer and hit the road to spread their music and their message of love and equality.. She sings and plays guitar, he plays bass and percussion; the result is a joyful, spine-tingling fusion of gospel, soul and folk. The duo recently announced they are changing their band name from Teneia to Heart Society.