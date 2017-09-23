Heart Walk
Circus World Museum 550 Water St. , Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913
2017 Sauk County Heart Walk
Saturday, September 23
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Free
Circus World Museum, Baraboo
https://www.facebook.com/events/1757926901165856
The Heart Walk is the American Heart Association’s mission in action! The annual Sauk County Heart Walk promotes physical activity and heart-healthy living in a fun, family environment. It is a time of celebration for those who have made lifestyle changes and encourages many more to take the pledge to live healthier lifestyles while raising the monies needed to fund life-saving research and education, advocate for health and save lives!Choose between a 1 or 3 mile route and bring your kids, friends and colleagues!