Heavy Bombers

press release: Sixth annual gathering of World War II era aircraft, EAA Chapter 93 is hosting the recently restored WWII B-29 bomber “Doc” along with the EAA Boeing B-17G “Aluminum Overcast” in Madison, Wisconsin at the Dane County Regional Airport the weekend before EAA AirVenture. A beautifully restored 1937 DC-3 airliner from the Flagship Detroit Foundation will also be appearing at the event. Each of these aircraft will offer rides for sale to the public.

The event will be held on the east side of Dane County Regional Airport at Wisconsin Aviation, 3606 Corben Court, Madison, Wisconsin. Admission for the 3-day event which runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 22 is $15 per individual, $25 per family. Admission for veterans and active military personnel is $10. Children under 8 are free with a paying adult. Payment of the admission fee gains access to the event for all three days. Ground tours for all aircraft are included in the admission fee. Helicopter rides will be available.