The Heavy Parts, A Well Known Secret, Fake News, Terran
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Amber Fasula
A Well Known Secret (left to right): Gage Brunes, Amber Fasula, Mac Felckowski, Liam.
press release: Doors @ 7:30m Music @ 8 pm
Terran- Atmospheric electronic reverby synths and beats, strange, buzzing, hazy and unique
http://www.terrancebarrett.bandcamp.com
Fake News-Local madison 3 piece, a high energy rock band stemming from blues and punk rock influnces.
https://m.facebook.com/FakeNewsBandMadison/
https://fakenews3.bandcamp.com/album/not-another-wednesday-demo
A Well Known Secret- Four piece Rock band. Pulling influences from 60's Psych, 70's Hard Rock, and 90's Grunge, A sound that is as unique as it is familiar.
https://awellknownsecret.bandcamp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/AWKSband/
The Heavy Parts- Loud, three-piece, riff rock band from Madison, WI. They sound kind of like The Black Keys on crack.
https://www.facebook.com/pg/theheavyparts