Heidi Eckstein
UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
Miss Heidi is a native Madisonian. She enjoys working with kids in both the school and clinic setting. As a pediatric physical therapist, she began her love of photography working with children in their natural setting and capturing the essence of children with her camera. Heidi is a mom of three (all girls) and she loves to cook (foodie forever!).
